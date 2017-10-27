Jakarta predicted to rank among 10 fastest growing cities in tourism

Beijing (ANTARA News) - Jakarta is predicted to rank among the 10th fastest growing city in Asia Pacific in tourism sector in the next decade.



Data at the World Tourism Travel Council (WTTC) as quoted by the Global Times here on Friday said in the 2016-2026 period Jakartas income from the tourism sector will grow 10 percent annually on the average.



Jakarta is still lagging behind Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) which is predicted to chalk up a 10.1 percent growth, Shenzhen (China) 10.7 percent, New Delhi (India) 10.8 percent and Manila (the Philippines 10.9 percent.



The five fastest are recorded by Chinas large cities -- Chongqing (14 percent), Guangzhou (13.1 percent), Shanghai (12.8 percent), Beijing (12 percent), and Chengdu (11.2 percent).



In the past several years, development in the city of Chongqing, which is located in the western region of China has been brisk.



The city which was formerly part of the province of Shichuan boasts not only the beauty of its area layout, but also a number of museums keeping collection of ancient Chinese cultural artifacts.



WTTC analysts set the ranking of the Asia Pacific cities based on gross domestic product (GDP) of leisure travels, the website of WTTC, which is based in London, reported.(*)