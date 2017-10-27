Tangerang police confirm 47 dead in fireworks factory explosion
Tangerang, Banten (ANTARA News) - The Tangerang Municipality Police here, Friday, confirmed that the death toll in a fireworks factory explosion had reached 47, with tens of others suffering injuries.
Bodies of the dead victims were taken to the Kramat Jati Police Hospital for identification, Senior Commissioner Harry Kurniawan remarked.
The victims, who suffered serious injuries in the fire, are currently being treated at several hospitals, including the Mitra Husada Hospital, Tangerang Public Hospital, and BUN Hospital.
PT Panca Buana Cahaya, the firework factory located in the Kosambi area, Tangerang, exploded and was gutted by fire on Thursday. (*)
