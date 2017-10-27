Government urged to increase compensation to power subscribers

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Consumers Institute (YLKI) urged the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry to increase the percentage of compensation to electricity consumers if power company PT PLN failed to fulfill its promise to improve service quality.



"Currently, most customers of PT PLN are already charged economic tariffs. It is not fair if frequent complaints are still being received regarding PT PLNs service, while the compensation offered to consumers has not been increased," YLKI Director Tulus Abadi noted in a short message in Jakarta on Friday.



Abadi said electricity complaints by consumers of state-owned PT PLN rank sixth among all consumer complaints received by YLKI.



It indicates that the image of PT PLN service is still bad in the eyes of consumers. Hence, the YLKI has urged PT PLN to consistently improve its service to consumers, Abadi remarked.



"The common complaints registered by consumers are blackouts or power outages, unstable voltage, the process of controlling electricity usage for which consumers are often blamed, and the cost of new connections by PT PLN or partners," he noted.



Abadi said consumer complaints should be given priority by the government and PT PLN. The consumer should no longer be disadvantaged, either materially or immaterially, as PLNs service is not optimal.



"Moreover, today is the 72nd anniversary of National Electricity Day. It is 72 years old, supposedly the electricity service to consumers is much better," he added.(*)