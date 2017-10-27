Bodies of seven Indonesian migrant workers repatriated: FM

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi explained that as many as seven bodies of the victims of a vehicle accident in Penang, Malaysia, have been repatriated to their respective homes in Indonesia.



"Five bodies that came from North Sumatra arrived yesterday," Marsudi said at the courtyard of the Presidential Merdeka Palace here Jakarta, Friday.



According to Marsudi, several other bodies were returned to their hometown via Adi Sutjipto Airport of Yogyakarta, which arrived Friday morning.



Earlier on Tuesday (Oct 24), as many as seven Indonesian migrant workers died in a bus accident. They are workers of Sony and Plexus Factory at Kilometer 147, Lebuhraya North South, near Juru toll road.



The names of the migrant workers who died were Tumangger Resni (21), Yeni (20), Titik Katinengsih (23), Serlia (21), Sartika Pasaribu (19), Wami Windasih (19) and Faridah (18).



The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Pulau Pinang helped repatriate the bodies and communicate with the families.(*)