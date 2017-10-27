Bodies of seven Indonesian migrant workers repatriated: FM
3 minutes ago | 34 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi explained that as many as seven bodies of the victims of a vehicle accident in Penang, Malaysia, have been repatriated to their respective homes in Indonesia.
"Five bodies that came from North Sumatra arrived yesterday," Marsudi said at the courtyard of the Presidential Merdeka Palace here Jakarta, Friday.
According to Marsudi, several other bodies were returned to their hometown via Adi Sutjipto Airport of Yogyakarta, which arrived Friday morning.
Earlier on Tuesday (Oct 24), as many as seven Indonesian migrant workers died in a bus accident. They are workers of Sony and Plexus Factory at Kilometer 147, Lebuhraya North South, near Juru toll road.
The names of the migrant workers who died were Tumangger Resni (21), Yeni (20), Titik Katinengsih (23), Serlia (21), Sartika Pasaribu (19), Wami Windasih (19) and Faridah (18).
The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Pulau Pinang helped repatriate the bodies and communicate with the families.(*)
"Five bodies that came from North Sumatra arrived yesterday," Marsudi said at the courtyard of the Presidential Merdeka Palace here Jakarta, Friday.
According to Marsudi, several other bodies were returned to their hometown via Adi Sutjipto Airport of Yogyakarta, which arrived Friday morning.
Earlier on Tuesday (Oct 24), as many as seven Indonesian migrant workers died in a bus accident. They are workers of Sony and Plexus Factory at Kilometer 147, Lebuhraya North South, near Juru toll road.
The names of the migrant workers who died were Tumangger Resni (21), Yeni (20), Titik Katinengsih (23), Serlia (21), Sartika Pasaribu (19), Wami Windasih (19) and Faridah (18).
The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Pulau Pinang helped repatriate the bodies and communicate with the families.(*)
Latest News
- Police question seven witnesses in fatal fireworks explosion 48 seconds ago
- Bodies of seven Indonesian migrant workers repatriated: FM 3 minutes ago
- Government urged to increase compensation to power subscribers 5 minutes ago
- Tangerang police confirm 47 dead in fireworks factory explosion 7 minutes ago
- Indonesia, Japan discuss follow-up on infrastructure development 9 minutes ago
- Jakarta predicted to rank among 10 fastest growing cities in tourism 13 minutes ago
- Fukuda discusses infrastructure investment in Indonesia 16 minutes ago
- VP Jusuf Kalla invited to Iran to strengthen ties 18 minutes ago