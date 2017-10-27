Police question seven witnesses in fatal fireworks explosion

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The police have questioned seven witnesses in the case related to the fire and explosion at a fireworks factory in Kosambi in Bantens city of Tangerang that killed 47 people.



"We have questioned seven witnesses," a spokesman of the Jakarta Police Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono said here, Friday.



The witnesses included workers at the packing unit, licensing and administration.



The police, he revealed, also questioned Indra Liyono, owner of the factory PT Panca Buana Cahaya Sukses, who arrived from Malaysia following the incident.



Argo noted that the police has yet to name a suspect in the incident. "We are still collecting evidence," he stated.



Based on the police preliminary investigation, the factory was found to have the required licenses, including the environment license, compulsory licenses, and the tax identification number (NPWP).



The police are continuing the identification process at the site to investigate the cause of the fire.



Earlier Thursday morning, 47 workers were killed in a fire and explosion at a fireworks factory in Kosambi. A dozen others were injured in the incident.(*)