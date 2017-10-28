Fukuda praises infrastructure development progress under Jokowi

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda praised Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for his efforts to improve the infrastructure in the country.



In his speech at a symposium titled ASEAN 50th Anniversary and Fukuda Doctrines 40th Anniversary Commemorations here, Friday, he said "under President Jokowis Government, Indonesia has made remarkable progress. Development activities have been taking place in various regions."



The 58th former Japanese prime minister stated he hoped that with the progress, Indonesia would be able to play a larger role in the ASEAN region, so that its dream to become a new economic power could be realized.



On the other hand, he also advised the Jokowi Government to be careful and ensure domestic security.



"What I see is that diversity and tolerance have so far been the spirit of the ASEAN. Diversity accompanied by understanding will be the means for the ASEAN to make successful progress," he noted.



With the 59 years track record of friendship, Fukuda said the various kinds of cooperation that were carried out so far by Indonesia and Japan have benefited both the countries.



"Apart from mutually beneficial economic relations, the two countries have also developed relations between communities that are focused on the social-cultural sector," he mentioned.



He remarked that Indonesia has been able to enjoy aid in the form of development of some 600 schools in 12 provinces and 153 vocational schools, as well as assistance for its health faculties in several noted universities in the country.



In connection with this, the chairman of the Indonesian Institute of Sciences, Bambang Subiyanto, conveyed a positive view of the friendship that had been developed between the two countries.



"The huge role played by the two countries is expected to make a good impact on the progress of the ASEAN, as a new economic power, considering that Japan has been a strategic partner in the Southeast Asian region," Subiyanto affirmed.(*)