Germany refuses to recognise Catalonia independence move
1 hour ago | 212 Views
Berlin (ANTARA News/Reuters) - Germany said on Friday it supported the Spanish government in its dispute with separatists in Catalonia and would not recognise an independence vote by the Catalan parliament.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Berlin viewed the escalation of the situation with concern, noting that the unilateral declaration of independence violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain.
The Spanish government on Friday moved to impose direct rule over Catalonia, stripping the region of its autonomy less than an hour after its parliament declared independence.
"The German government does not recognise such a declaration of independence," he said, adding that Berlin supported the "clear position" of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in his bid to restore calm and order.
"We hope that all involved will use the remaining possibilities for dialogue and de-escalation," he added.(*)
