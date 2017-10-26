Britain says won`t recognize Catalan independence

London (ANTARA News/Xinhua-OANA) -- Britain will not recognize the Catalan parliaments declaration of independence, a spokesperson of the countrys prime minister said Friday.



The spokesman said the declaration was based on a vote that had been declared illegal.



Shortly after the Catalan regional parliament voted to declare independence from Spain, the Spanish parliament approved direct rule over the region.



"The UK does not and will not recognize the unilateral declaration of independence made by the Catalan regional parliament," the spokesperson said.



"It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts. We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish constitution respected, and Spanish unity preserved," the spokesperson added. Enditem.(*)