Surabaya mayor to speak at UN forum

Surabaya, E Java (ANTARA News) - Surabaya Mayor Tri Rismaharini has been invited to address at the 12th Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS) and the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) Ceremony to be held at the UN Headquarters in New York on October 30.



The mayor is expected to speak about city transportation, energy and settlement, Muhammad Fikser, spokesman for the Surabaya city administration, said here, Friday.



"The invitation to speak at the forum was a followup to her speech at a discussion on the sidelines of the 11th GFHS during the Habitat Conference III held in Quito in 2016. At the event, she spoke about policies and institutes that applied to the three sectors in Surabaya," Fikser mentioned.



GFHS is a forum aimed at creating a platform for high-level international dialogue, sharing knowledge, technology and success experience, increasing capacity, pushing for partnership, and facilitating effective innovations.



At the forum, the mayor will also speak on the strategy and innovation made by the city government a year after the New Urban Agenda was adopted in Quito last year.



"The theme of her speech will be decided by the organizing committee of the SCAHSA Ceremony, as part of a series of GFHS activities, namely, regarding her work after the New Urban Agenda was adopted. These elements will be considered and Surabaya City has the chance to take home the Global Green City award 2017," Fikser emphasized. (*)