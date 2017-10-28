One dead, one injured in landslide in Purworejo, Central Java
Purworejo, C Java (ANTARA News) - A landslide claimed the life of a resident and injured another in Krajan, Karanggedang Village, Bruno Sub-district, Purworejo District, Central Java Province, on Friday evening.
The natural disaster hit the village at around 11 p.m. local time when heavy rains fell, Boedi Harjono, acting head of the Purworejo disaster mitigation office, said here, Saturday.
Tarsono, aged 56, was killed, while his wife suffered from a fracture in her left thigh.
The landslide also buried a 10-meter-long section of the village road.
Bruno Sub-district is prone to landslides during the rainy season, as it is located in a hilly area.(*)
