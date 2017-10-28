President Jokowi calls on youth to work in agriculture sector

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the youth to work in the agriculture sector and to modernize it.



"I want to invite our youth to work in the food and agricultural sectors by applying modern management (practices), as, so far, we have seen that we increasingly focus on agricultural cultivation in farms," the head of state said during an interactive discussion with Indonesian youngsters while commemorating Youths Pledge Day at the Bogor presidential palace, here, Saturday.



The post-harvest period is also important in the agriculture sector in order to offer added value to the commodities, he added.



He said the government supports innovation initiated by young entrepreneurs in developing modern agriculture, from pre-planting to the post-harvest period, in order to capitalize on greater opportunities in the food sector.



Moreover, the president has encouraged the younger generation to explore the areas outdoors.



"Take our children to the forest; it is alright. Take our children to the rice fields; it is also alright. The important thing is (exploring the) outdoor (environment)," the president said while highlighting unconventional means of education.



While holding a function to commemorate Youths Pledge Day, which falls on Oct 28, President Jokowi invited several youth communities, such as the skateboard community, food truck community, motorcycle modification community, and sports champions.



On Oct. 28, 1928, several representatives of youth organizations had issued the historic Youth Pledge in which they vowed to stand united under one motherland called Indonesia, one nation called Indonesia, and one language: Bahasa Indonesia. It was a landmark event in the countrys history and is also believed to be the founding moment of Indonesian language.(*)