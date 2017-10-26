President Jokowi supports food truck business

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has expressed support to micro-, small-, and medium-scale businesses (UMKM) operating food trucks.



"Yes, it should be like this. The food looks more hygienic, isnt it?" the head of state told the media while visiting several food trucks parked in the backyard of Bogor Palace, here, Saturday.



Food trucks are an innovative approach adopted by food street vendors, according to Jokowi.



He expressed hope that the business of food trucks would boom in Jakarta, as they offer added value by providing better quality food and services.



"The most important (aspect) is hygiene, and its level has also increased. Our UMKM should receive such form of assistance," he remarked.



The Indonesian food truck community was invited to the Bogor Palace during a function to commemorate Youths Pledge Day on Oct 28 by the Creative Economic Agency and the Presidential Staff Office to serve culinary delicacies to participants of the commemoration ceremony.



The palace invited several youth communities, such as the skateboard community, shoe and hat painting community, UMKM entrepreneurs, and badminton champions, to join the commemoration of Youths Pledge Day.(*)