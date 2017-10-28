Jakarta police seize 83.1 kg methamphetamine smuggled from Taiwan
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Jakarta Metro Jaya Police on Friday raided a shop located in the Gebang Raya area in Periuk Sub-district, Tangerang City, Banten Province, and seized 83.1 kilograms (kg) of crystal methamphetamine.
A 45-year-old man, identified by his initial as L, was arrested during the raid, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Donny Alexander, the head of sub-directorate II in charge of narcotics of the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police, revealed here, Saturday.
The methamphetamine had been smuggled into Indonesia from Taiwan for an individual identified by his initial as A, he noted.
The illicit drugs were concealed in two forklift vehicles in Periuk Sub-district, Tangerang.
"We are investigating the case to uncover the drug network," Director of Narcotics Investigation of the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police Senior Commissioner Suwondo Nainggolan remarked.(*)
