Indonesia does not recognize Catalonia's independence

Catalonians crowd in Barcelona, Spain, two weeks ago. (REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia neither recognizes Catalonia's independence nor supports its breakaway from Spain, the Foreign Ministry said.



"Indonesia does not recognize the self-declared independence of Catalonia," Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, pointed out in a statement carried in the Foreign Ministry's twitter on Saturday.



The Indonesian government sees Catalonia as part of the Spanish territory. "Catalonia is an integral part of Spain. Indonesia will never recognize Catalonias independence," the minister stated.



Catalonia declared independence after it held a self-determination referendum on Oct 1.



However, the Spain Constitutional Court declared the referendum invalid as it violated the Spanish constitution.



Other countries, including Germany, also do not recognize Catalonia's independence to break away from Spain.



The German government has expressed support to the Spanish government in its dispute in Catalonia, saying it will not recognize Catalonia's independence declared by its parliament.