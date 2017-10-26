Indonesia does not recognize Catalonia's independence
46 minutes ago | 213 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia neither recognizes Catalonia's independence nor supports its breakaway from Spain, the Foreign Ministry said.
"Indonesia does not recognize the self-declared independence of Catalonia," Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, pointed out in a statement carried in the Foreign Ministry's twitter on Saturday.
The Indonesian government sees Catalonia as part of the Spanish territory. "Catalonia is an integral part of Spain. Indonesia will never recognize Catalonias independence," the minister stated.
Catalonia declared independence after it held a self-determination referendum on Oct 1.
However, the Spain Constitutional Court declared the referendum invalid as it violated the Spanish constitution.
Other countries, including Germany, also do not recognize Catalonia's independence to break away from Spain.
The German government has expressed support to the Spanish government in its dispute in Catalonia, saying it will not recognize Catalonia's independence declared by its parliament.
"Indonesia does not recognize the self-declared independence of Catalonia," Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, pointed out in a statement carried in the Foreign Ministry's twitter on Saturday.
The Indonesian government sees Catalonia as part of the Spanish territory. "Catalonia is an integral part of Spain. Indonesia will never recognize Catalonias independence," the minister stated.
Catalonia declared independence after it held a self-determination referendum on Oct 1.
However, the Spain Constitutional Court declared the referendum invalid as it violated the Spanish constitution.
Other countries, including Germany, also do not recognize Catalonia's independence to break away from Spain.
The German government has expressed support to the Spanish government in its dispute in Catalonia, saying it will not recognize Catalonia's independence declared by its parliament.
Latest News
- Indonesia does not recognize Catalonia's independence 46 minutes ago
- Britain says won`t recognize Catalan independence 7 hours ago
- Germany refuses to recognise Catalonia independence move 7 hours ago
- Catalonia declares independence from Spain, direct Madrid rule looms 7 hours ago
- Sukhoi Su-35 for Indonesia "full gear" 26th October 2017
- US ambassador apologizes for incovenience to Indonesian military chief 22nd October 2017
- Indonesia demands explanation after us refuses entry to military chief 22nd October 2017
- Indonesia, Singapore should encourage conflicting parties to solve South China Sea dispute 22nd October 2017