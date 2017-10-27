Welding sparks triggered blaze in Tangerang's fireworks factory



He said the police had questioned witnesses and conducted an on-field investigation, and the results indicated that sparks arising from welding, carried out by Suparna Ega, had flown toward the fireworks, triggering a fire and explosion.



Senior Police Commissioner Nico Afinta, the director of criminal investigation, said Andria Hartanto, the director of operations of PT Panca Buana Cahaya Sukses, the fireworks company, had ordered Ego to conduct welding.



"The welding should have been carried out after work hours," he pointed out.



The police have named Indra Liyono, the factorys owner, as well as Hartanto and Ega as suspects in connection with the incident.



Liyono and Hartanto have been detained, but the whereabouts of Ega are still unknown



Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Sparks arising from a welding work are believed to have triggered a blaze in a fireworks factory in Kosambi, Tangerang, Banten Province, recently that claimed 47 lives and wounded 46 others, according to the police."Based on the results of forensic laboratory tests, the cause of the fire was sparks from welding," spokesman of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Senior Police Commissioner Argo Yuwono, revealed here on Saturday. The distance of the fireworks factory to central of Jakarta is about 25 kilometres away.