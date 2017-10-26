Spanish gov`t officially takes control of Catalonia`s regional gov`t
1 hour ago | 246 Views
Madrid (ANTARA News/Xinhua-OANA) - The Spanish government has on Saturday officially taken control of Catalonias regional government, Generalitat, with Spains Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy taking control of the functions of the president of Generalitat.
Rajoy has delegated these duties on Spains Deputy Prime Minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, who is also in charge of the Catalan vice-presidency. The Spanish ministries take control of the different departments of the Generalitat.
The Spanish government has also sacked the Chief of the Mossos dEsquadra (Catalan police), Josep Lluis Trapero, who accepted the decision, and Ferran Lopez was appointed as the new chief.
Also on Saturday, former president of Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, asked Catalan citizens to be patient, refuse violence and go on working in order to "build a free country".
Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered in Plaza Colon in Spanish capital Madrid to defend the unity of the country and the Spanish constitution. Enditem.(*)
Rajoy has delegated these duties on Spains Deputy Prime Minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, who is also in charge of the Catalan vice-presidency. The Spanish ministries take control of the different departments of the Generalitat.
The Spanish government has also sacked the Chief of the Mossos dEsquadra (Catalan police), Josep Lluis Trapero, who accepted the decision, and Ferran Lopez was appointed as the new chief.
Also on Saturday, former president of Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, asked Catalan citizens to be patient, refuse violence and go on working in order to "build a free country".
Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered in Plaza Colon in Spanish capital Madrid to defend the unity of the country and the Spanish constitution. Enditem.(*)
Latest News
- Spanish gov`t officially takes control of Catalonia`s regional gov`t 1 hour ago
- Huge blast in Mogadishu 7 hours ago
- Indonesia does not recognize Catalonia's independence 12 hours ago
- Britain says won`t recognize Catalan independence 19 hours ago
- Germany refuses to recognise Catalonia independence move 19 hours ago
- Catalonia declares independence from Spain, direct Madrid rule looms 19 hours ago
- Sukhoi Su-35 for Indonesia "full gear" 26th October 2017
- US ambassador apologizes for incovenience to Indonesian military chief 22nd October 2017