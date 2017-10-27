Oil and gas industry leaders invest in Solidia Technologies’ sustainable cement and concrete innovations
PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Solidia Technologies® announced today that OGCI Climate Investments has made in an investment in the company to support the adoption of Solidia’s patented cement and concrete technology using CO2.
The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) is a CEO-led initiative of ten
oil and gas companies that collaborate on action to lead the industry
response to climate change. OGCI Climate Investments, its billion dollar
investment arm, supports the development, deployment and scale up of new
technologies that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“We believe that Solidia Technologies’ product and process can provide a
step change in lowering the greenhouse gas and water footprint of the
cement and concrete industry,” said OGCI Climate Investments CEO Dr.
Pratima Rangarajan. “We are committed to helping them commercialize on a
global scale to increase the adoption of their carbon recycling
technology.”
Solidia’s technologies start with sustainable Solidia
Cement™ and cure Solidia
Concrete™ with CO2 instead of water, reducing carbon
emissions up to 70% and recycling 60-80% of the water used in
production. Targeting the estimated US$1 trillion concrete and US$300
billion cement markets, Solidia’s processes offer manufacturers
significant cost savings based on faster curing times, lower energy and
raw material consumption, reduced waste generation, and reduced labor
requirements.
“Bringing a sustainable technology to market is impossible without
support from investors like OGCI Climate Investments,” said Solidia CEO
and President Tom
Schuler. “It’s admirable that leaders in oil and gas have come
together to address climate change. Their commitment to reducing
greenhouse gas emissions through funding ground-breaking solutions will
speed adoption.”
Solidia’s investors include Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers, Bright
Capital, BASF,
BP,
LafargeHolcim,
Total
Energy Ventures and Bill
Joy.
Follow Solidia at www.solidiatech.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter: @SolidiaCO2.
The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative is a CEO-led initiative which aims to
show sector leadership in the response to climate change. OGCI is made
up of ten oil and gas companies that collaborate on action to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions. OGCI Climate Investments (OGCI CI) will invest
$1 billion dollars over ten years to support start-ups and help develop
technologies with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
significantly. Please visit www.oilandgasclimateinitiative.com/.
