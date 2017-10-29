KPK, police maintain steady communication over baswedan acid attack case

Corruption Eradication Commission`s (KPK`s) Deputy Chief Laode M. Syarif. (ANTARA/Reno Esnir)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Corruption Eradication Commissions (KPKs) Deputy Chief Laode M. Syarif revealed that the commission had kept the lines of communication open with the Indonesian Police regarding the investigation into the attack on its investigator, Novel Baswedan.



"It is still there that the (Jakarta) police chief has led the investigation. Hopefully, we would be able to find the perpetrators soon," Syarif said here, Monday.



He remarked that the anti-graft body had frequently communicated at an informal level with the Indonesian Police chief, Deputy Police chief, and the Jakarta Police chief to discuss matters related to the progress in the investigation.



"We have frequently held an informal communication with the (Jakarta) police chief, the Indonesian police chief, as well as his deputy. According to the latest information, they have found some clues but are yet to disclose them," Syarif remarked.



Syarif reiterated that the commission had yet to consider the establishment of an independent team to investigate the case.



"It is not yet an option, as we noticed that the police have done their job well. They said this is a complicated case, but we hope the perpetrators would be found," he remarked.



Earlier, last week, KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah noted that the medical team in Singapore had examined the condition of Baswedans retina and glaucoma on Tuesday.



"Yesterday, two different specialists had examined his retina and glaucoma. Both examinations are recommended to maintain healthy condition of the retina and good circulation of fluids in the eye ball," Diansyah revealed.



The doctors have postponed the second phase of surgery on Baswedans eyes for one to two months.



The first phase of the eye surgery was conducted on Aug 17 in Singapore.



On Apr 11, two bikers hurled hydrochloric acid on Baswedan while he was heading home after performing the dawn prayer at the nearby Al-Ihsan Mosque.



Baswedan suffered serious injury to his eyes and had undergone treatment in Singapore since Apr 12.



Baswedan is one of the senior investigators of the KPK and had handled the graft case related to the procurement of electronic identity cards.



