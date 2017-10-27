NTT Com to construct optical submarine cable connecting Japan, U.S. and Philippines with large capacity and low latency

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), announced today that as part of a consortium comprising SoftBank, Facebook, Amazon, PLDT and PCCW Global, it signed an agreement on 27 October to participate in the construction and maintenance of the JUPITER large-capacity low-latency optical submarine cable between Asia and the United States.The JUPITER cable system will have a total length of 14,000km connecting Japan, the U.S. and the Philippines, and an initial design capacity of 60Tbps. It will have two landing points in Japan—the Shima Landing Station in Mie Prefecture and the Maruyama Landing Station in Chiba Prefecture—as well as a U.S. landing station in Los Angeles, California and the Daet Cable Landing Station in the Philippines.NTT Com’s Asia Submarine-cable Express (ASE), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) and Pacific Crossing-1 (PC-1) cables will connect with JUPITER to provide a redundant three-route structure linking major cities in Asia, Japan and United States with a secure and reliable international network ( Image 1 ).JUPITER will feature a state-of-the-art submersible ROADM (reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer) employing WSS (wavelength selective switch) for a gridless and flexible bandwidth configuration. JUPITER is expected to launch in early 2020 with an initial design capacity of 60Tbps, which will be expanded later to meet rising data demands and complement existing cable systems.Features* 400Giga-bit-per-second (Gbps) WDM system will be the fastest between Japan and U.S.JUPITER will be a 400Gbps wavelength-division multiplex (WDM) transmission system deploying the latest fiber and design technologies as the fastest cable between Japan and the United States. It will be capable of transmitting a six-hour high-definition video (about three movies) in one second.* Latest technologies for fast, flexible remote route changingJUPITER will deploy branching units working with WSS ROADM for fast and flexible remote switching of transmission routes. Transmission routes will be quickly switchable to ensure business continuity, including in the event of a natural disaster or other unexpected problem in coastal areas of Japan.* High-security landing station on Boso Peninsula, Chiba Prefecture, JapanNTT Com will build the new multilayer-security Minamiboso Landing Station in Minamiboso, Chiba Prefecture which will be an extension from the existing Maruyama Landing Station and serve as NTT Com’s JUPITER termination point. The other cable landing station which JUPITER system terminates are well secured as well. JUPITER will also use the existing Shima Landing Station in Shima, Mie Prefecture ( Image 2 ). NTT Com will provide connection to other cable systems via the Minamiboso and Shima landing stations to maximize transmission route options to support global business expansion by customers.In addition, NTT Com will connect the Minamiboso Landing Station with data centers in Tokyo and the Shima Landing Station with data centers in Osaka, via low-loss optic fiber to enlarge the transmission capacity within Japan. Also, NTT Com will directly maintain and operate its landing stations in Minamiboso, Shima and Los Angeles to maximize service quality between Japan and the United States.To meet the growing demands for traffic, including internet, cloud services and coming 5G wireless communications, NTT Com is steadily expanding its cable capacity in Asia and the Trans-Pacific, including by connecting multiple cable systems to its own data centers and enhancing cable redundancy, to offer highly reliable global network services. At the same time, NTT Com will further support the business-expansion initiatives of customers by merging its data center, cloud and network services.Overview of JUPITER Undersea Cable* Total design capacity : 60 Tbps (initial)* Total cable length : 14,000km* Landing points : Japan (2 locations), U.S. and Philippines* Consortium : NTT Com, SoftBank, PLDT, PCCW Global, Facebook and Amazon* Operational launch : Early 2020

