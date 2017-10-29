Jakarta administration shuts down Alexis Hotel

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Jakarta Provincial Administration on Monday officially closed Alexis Hotel, following rumors that it had been hosting high-class prostitution services, in North Jakarta.



"We are firm, we do not want Jakarta to be a city which allows prostitution practices," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan stated in Jakarta City Hall on Monday.



A warrant on the closure of Alexis Hotel and Griya Pijat Alexis (massage center), issued on Oct 27, 2017 and signed by the Head of Investment and One-Door Integrated Service Office of Jakarta Provincial Administration Edy Junaedi, has been delivered to the Director of PT Grand Ancol Hotel.



During their election campaign earlier this year, the newly elected Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Deputy Governor Sandiaga Uno promised to shut down the hotel.



The Alexis hotel, located on RE Martadinata Road, Pademangan, North Jakarta, has been allegedly hosting high-class prostitution service but remained unaffected by the Jakarta administration.



The warrant, therefore, revoked the business permit of the hotel and shut down its business activity.(*)