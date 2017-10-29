Police resume crime scene investigation on fireworks factory explosions

Tangerang (ANTARA News) - The police have resumed crime scene investigation at the fireworks factory in Kosambi of Tangerang District in search of a welder Subarna Ega, who had allegedly sparked a fire in the premises.



Tangerang Police Chief Senior Commissioner Harry Kurniawan stated here on Monday that Egas whereabouts were still unknown; hence, the police had resumed the crime scene investigation.



"The fire was allegedly caused by a spark during the welding carried out by Ega. Hence, we continue to trace (his whereabouts) to unearth some clues, and it started from the crime scene," he noted.



Kurniawan made assurance that the crime scene has been guarded by the police, as investigation into the case is still underway.



The police had earlier named three suspects in the fire and explosions that broke out in the PT Panca Buana Cahaya Sukses factory that resulted in the deaths of at least 47 people and injuries to 46 others.



Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono remarked that the three suspects are the factorys owner Indra Liyono, Director of Operations Andria Hartanto, and welder Ega.



Liyono will be charged under article 359 of the Criminal Code on negligence resulting in death and article 183 of Law No. 13 of 2003 on labor.



Hartanto and Ega will be charged under article 359 of the Criminal Code on negligence resulting in death and article 188 of the Criminal Code on negligence that caused fire.



The police have arrested Hartanto and Liyono.(*)