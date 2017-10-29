Police seize 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine allegedly smuggled from Malaysia

Pekanbaru, Riau (ANTARA News) - The Riau Police have arrested three suspects and seized 7.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 28.5 thousand ecstasy pills allegedly smuggled into Indonesia from Malaysia.



After investigation for a month, the police arrested a suspect, known by his initial as R, on a road in Pelalawan on Saturday (Oct 28) as he was driving a minibus carrying seven kilograms of methamphetamine and 27 thousand ecstasy pills, Senior Commissioner Hariono, director of narcotics investigation of the Riau Police, stated here on Monday.



Based on the information given by R, the police later arrested ID and his girl friend, AN, and seized half a kilogram of methamphetamine and 1.5 thousand ecstasy pills.



R collected the narcotics from Bengkalis. (*)