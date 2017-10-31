Jakarta governor to crack down on prostitution

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - New Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said here on Monday that he would take strict action against any immoral activities, including prostitution, in the capital city.



"We will be consistent in making sure that activities like this (prostitution) will not continue. We will take action as promised (during election campaign), he stated at the City Hall.



Baswedan, who won against Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok in the recent gubernatorial election, warned that anyone who attempts to organize such activities would face firm actions.



"Anyone who indulges in immoral activities, such as prostitution, will face action, no matter who he is, where he is, who the owner is, and how long his business has been existing," he remarked.



The governor made the statement following the city governments decision to stop activities at Hotel Alexis and Alexis Massage Parlor (Griya Pijat Alexis) on Jalan Martadinata, North Jakarta, starting from Oct 27.



The notice on the closures was signed by Jakarta provincial head of capital investment and one stop service, Edy Junaedi, and sent to the director of PT Grand Ancol Hotel that operated Alexis.



"(In view that) they can no longer operate as their license has expired, and notification has been issued since Friday," he noted.



Therefore, activities at Hotel Alexis and Griya Pijat Alexis are no longer legal as their licenses have expired, he said, adding that all activities in the location will be illegal.



"We will monitor the situation. They must abide by the decision and adhere to the decision. We have the apparatus to enforce it," the governor remarked.



During campaigning, Baswedan had criticized Ahok for showing involvement in evicting people living in illegal locations, such as along river banks, rather than taking action against the alleged prostitution at Alexis Hotel. Ahok revealed that he had not done that because the hotel had a license.(*)