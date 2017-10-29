Food production should increase by 3 percent: Kalla

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla stated that the increase in food productivity should be above 3 percent to achieve food security and self-sufficiency.



"In order to achieve food sustainability and self-sufficiency in Indonesia every year, there should be a productivity increase of above 3 percent," Kalla said at the Asia Pacific Food Forum here on Monday.



Kalla explained that every year in Indonesia, as much as 1.5 percent of agricultural lands are converted into industrial lands. Meanwhile, population growth is about 1.5 percent per year.



This indicates that the decline of agricultural land is not proportional to the increase in population growth.



Kalla also mentioned that climate change affects the agricultural sector as it affects the harvest and food supply.



He added that technology was essential to improve the productivity in the agricultural sector, despite various challenges.



"Obtaining food sustainability and self-sufficiency depends on our efforts, including the role of scientists and academics in improving food productivity, healthy and eligible food packaging industry, government that supports all of these, as well as international cooperation," Kalla remarked.



He emphasized that the lack of food security could cause problems in a country. Inadequate food supply can also be a political problem that could destabilize a country.(*)