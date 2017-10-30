Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launches new surface-mount brushed motor driver IC

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation: A new brushed motor driver IC "TB67H420FTG" which supports high-voltage, large-current drive for home-use robot vacuum cleaners, printers and other office equipment. (Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)

Supporting high-voltage and large-current drive for home-use robot vacuum cleaners and printers.

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has broadened its line-up of small surface-mount brushed motor drivers with the addition of “TB67H420FTG,” which supports high-voltage, large-current drive for home-use robot vacuum cleaners, printers and other office equipment. Mass production starts today.

A high power drive is a basic requirement for the motors used in printers and other office equipment, banking terminals, cash dispensers, and home appliances that need high torque drive. As the scope of application increases, so too does the demand for downsizing and space-saving devices.

Realizing high-power brushed motor drives requires high-voltage output, which imposes demands on high-power motor drivers, and support for rush current, which is peculiar for brushed motors. Combination circuits, applying discrete components (MOSFET) with high-voltage and low on-resistance characteristics, are the usual solution. However, while this approach realizes high-power drive, it increases the component count and prevents motor downsizing.

TB67H420FTG support industry-leading high power drives[1], and contributes to space-saving by adopting a small surface-mount package. It can even control two brushed motors (50V, 4.5A / 2 channels), as it incorporates a dual bridge mode that can control each channel independently in the separated internal output unit.

In addition to these advances, and alongside essential built-in error detections for over temperature, over current, etc., the new driver also integrates a frequently requested error detection signal output function, which allows an external device to evaluate specified errors.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation positions TB67H420FTG as its flagship next-generation DC brushed motor driver, due to its high level capabilities in realizing high-voltage and large-current drive, and its wider range of applications as a result of its dual bridge mode and error detection signal output function.

Main Features

1. High-voltage and large-current drive

A high-voltage, large-current drive is achieved with Toshiba’s latest 130nm process technology. The built-in function of switching single bridge mode (ultra large-current drive of 9.0 A) and dual bridge mode (large-current drive of 4.5A / 2 channels) allows use in diverse applications.

2. Lower heat generation

Heat generation during motor driving is reduced by ultra-low on-resistance (TB67H420FTG: 0.17Ω (single bridge mode), 0.33Ω (dual bridge mode) (upper + lower: typ.)).

3. Small package

Packaging in a small and high-heat-radiation QFN package allows customers to simplify set and module heat dissipation design. It also realizes affordable solutions in terms of space and cost.

4. Built-in error detection circuits

A motor load open detection function is now incorporated, in addition to thermal shutdown, over-current protection, and under voltage lock out. Error status can be flagged to external devices by an error flag function, strengthening safety safeguards.

Main Specifications Product name TB67H420FTG Control I/F

Parallel input Absolute

maximum

ratings

50V, 9A or 50V, 4.5A / 2 channels Package

QFN48 Drive mode

Forward rotation (CW), Reverse rotation (CCW), Brake (Short Brake), and Stop (OFF) Other features

Switching function (Single bridge mode / Dual bridge mode) Current limiter (Constant-current PWM control) Error detection functions (thermal shutdown, over-current protection, under voltage lock out, and motor load open detection) Error detection signal output function Support the power-on sequence by the single power drive Mass

production Now

Note:

[1]: As of October 30, 2017, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation survey.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

