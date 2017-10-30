SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS: Integrating on-premises and cloud: a success story
Migrating inter-company information systems from an on-premises mainframe to the cloud and integrating with remaining legacy applications.
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd. (JASDAQ:9640) (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Kazuhiro Uchida; herein, “Saison Information Systems”) sells the data integration middleware products, DataSpider Servista and Thunderbus, which are developed and supported by its wholly-owned subsidiary, APPRESSO K.K. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Kazutoshi Ono; herein “APPRESSO”).
Yokogawa Rental & Lease Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Yuichi Kanagawa; herein, “Yokogawa Rental & Lease”) utilized APPRESSO’s products to successfully integrate legacy applications in its on-premises mainframe with cloud-hosted information systems to form their new IT infrastructure.
Case Study of a Successful Integration of On-Premises and Cloud-Hosted Systems
Below, we introduce an outline of the project, the challenges faced, and how our products provided an optimal solution.
1. The Customer
A subsidiary of well-known electrical engineering and software company Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Rental & Lease is primarily active in the rental of IT equipment and measuring instruments. To evolve a business, the company has developed business solutions to help enterprises transition from owning hardware to renting. Another new service includes providing services to help companies with the full lifecycle of equipment, including procurement, delivery, and management.
2. The Project
To enable these new offerings, and improve existing operations, it was decided to upgrade the Yokogawa Rental & Lease’s IT infrastructure. The decision was therefore made to migrate the company’s internal information systems from IBM Notes to a set of applications hosted on a kintone cloud. This would enable new synergies and efficiencies.
3. The Challenge
Yokogawa Rental & Lease decided to replace the IBM Notes with the kintone cloud. However, for the migration to be worthwhile, all systems would need to continue to talk to each other, and so the company sought a way to integrate all systems.
4. The Solution
After reviewing potential options, Yokogawa Rental & Lease selected DataSpider Servista and Thunderbus. These data integration middleware products are designed to work together. They enabled efficient implementation without coding while meeting the company’s stringent standards for security and reliability. Furthermore, any future changes that may be required would be relatively easy to implement thanks to the middlewares’ flexibility.
About DataSpider Servista
As of March 2017, DataSpider Servista has been installed by over 3,000 companies. In Japan, it has been ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction for four years in a row*. Its GUI enables quick and easy setup without the need for coding. Its many adapters can connect a wide variety of systems, applications, databases, and other data sources hosted either on-premises or in the cloud. It can be used to automate a broad range of processes, thereby significantly improving an organization’s operational efficiency.
(* Source: Nikkei BP Consulting Survey of EAI Software, April 2017)
Product Details: https://www.hulft.com/en/dataspider-servista/
About Thunderbus
Many corporations are migrating systems to the cloud, but it is often not feasible to move everything at once. In some cases, on-premises systems are preferable. Developed by the creators of DataSpider Servista, Thunderbus enables easy implementation of secure and reliable connection between on-premises and cloud-based systems. As standard internet connections are utilized, there is no need for installation of dedicated lines or dedicated hardware.
Product Details: https://www.hulft.com/software/thunderbus/ (in Japanese)
About Yokogawa Rental & Lease Corporation
* Headquarters: Shinjuku First West Building, 1-23-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan
* Established: January 1987
* President: Yuichi Kanagawa
* Capital: JPY 528 million (as of March 31, 2017)
* Business Activities: Rental of business systems, equipment, and instruments
* URL: https://www.yrl.com/ (in Japanese)
About APPRESSO K.K.
* Headquarters: Sumitomo Fudosan Edogawabashi Ekimae Building (2F), 1-20-10 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 112-0014, Japan
* President: Kazutoshi Ono
* Capital: JPY 267 million
* Business Activities: Development and support of software packages
* URL: https://www.appresso.com/english/
About Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.
* Headquarters: Sunshine 60 (21F), 3-1-1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 170-6021, Japan
* Established: September 1st 1970
* President: Kazuhiro Uchida
* Capital: JPY 1,367 million
* URL: http://home.saison.co.jp/english/
Trademarks
* “kintone” is a registered trademark of Cybozu, Inc.
* “DataSpider”, “DataSpider Servista” and “Thunderbus” are registered trademarks or trademarks of APPRESSO K.K.
* Other names of companies, products, and services are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.
