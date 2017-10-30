Anti-terror squad in pursuit of two alleged terrorists in Bima

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Polices anti-terror squad is on the lookout for two alleged terrorists who managed to escape in a shootout in Mawu Dalam, Talapiti Village in Bima District in East Nusa Tenggara.



"Two suspects escaped, and the anti-terror squad is still in pursuit of them," spokesman of the Indonesian Police Inspector General Setyo Wasisto stated here, Tuesday.



Earlier on Monday, the Special Detachment 88, or Densus 88, had exchanged fire with four alleged terrorists in West Nusa Tenggara Province and shot dead two of them, identified as Amir alias Dance and Yaman.



Two other suspects, identified as Iqbal and Nandar, managed to escape.



Wasisto noted that the four suspects were involved in shooting police personnel in Bima on Sept 11.



The suspects are allegedly members of the terrorist group Mujahidin Indonesia Timur (MIT) led by the late Santoso.



"They were allegedly linked to MIT, Abu Wardah alias Santoso," he added.



The police have seized two country-made rifles and ammunition as evidence.



The police have also found some items for survival, such as a jacket, backpack, scissors, knife, matches, and some food items, including salted fish, instant noodles, cooking oil, condensed milk, and coffee.(*)