TNI to reject Sukhoi SU-35s unless they meet specifications

Illustration. Sukhoi fighter jet Indonesian Air Force (ANTARA PHOTO/Widodo S. Jusuf)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Defense Forces (TNI) will reject Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets it will buy if they do not meet its desired specifications, TNI Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo said.



"If the Sukhoi fighter jets delivered do not meet specifications set by the air force chief of staff, I order the cancellation (of the purchase). If the planes are accepted, this means that I and the air force chief of staff will do insubcoordination with President Joko Widodo," Nurmantyo said after inaugurating a housing complex, educational facility and barrack here on Tuesday.



TNI plans to buy 11 Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets according to the specifications set by the Air Force to strengthen national air defense.



He said TNI has written a letter to the Defense Ministry about the plan to buy Sukhoi fighter jets, with a copy addressed to President Joko Widodo.



"At a recent limited meeting, the Indonesian President has instructed the fighter jets to be bought must be Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets which are ready to fight," he said.



The TNI chief said the Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets must be equipped with air-to-air missile, air-to-ground missile, bomb, ground support equipment, simulator, spare parts including reserve engine according to specifications set by the air force chief of staff.



"If they do not meet the specifications, dont accept them," he added. (*)