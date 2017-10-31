Indonesia does not recognize Catalonian independence: Kalla

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia does not recognize the independence declaration of Catalonia from Spain on Oct 28, 2017.



"The Indonesian government does not recognize Catalonias declaration; it is their internal affair," Vice President Jusuf Kalla stated here on Tuesday.



Indonesia still recognizes Catalonia as a part of Spain. The government does not support the separatism and independence declaration, which was reached after a referendum held on Oct 1, 2017.



Additionally, Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi also revealed that the government would not recognize Catalonia as an independent country.



"They are an integral part of Spain, Indonesia will not recognize the independence of Catalonia," Marsudi remarked.



Previously, the Catalonia referendum results showed that about 90 percent of the 2.2 million residents of Catalan had agreed to separate from Spain to be an independent country.



Meanwhile, the Spain Constitutional Court declared the referendum invalid as it violated the Spanish constitution.



Other countries, including Germany, do not recognize Catalonias independence to break away from Spain.



The President of the European Union Committee Donald Tusk also pointed out that the declaration would not affect the relation between Spain and the EU region. (*)