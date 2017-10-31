Police arrest two more suspects over arson attack on schools

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The police have arrested two more suspects over the arson attacks in seven elementary schools in Central Kalimantan.



"Two more suspects have been arrested in the schools arson attack case," a spokesman of the Indonesian Police Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul said here on Tuesday.



The two suspects, identified by their initials ET and H, played their roles as executors of the attack.



"The suspects had a very close link with the other suspects in the arson attack case," he stated, adding that the arrest has brought the number of suspects in the case to 11.



The arrested suspects included a legislator of Central Kalimantan Yansen Binti, who was the mastermind behind the attack. The attack resulted in the destruction of seven schools in Palangkaraya, capital of Central Kalimantan province, in July.



The suspects were Ahmad Ghozali alias Nora, Suryansyah, Indra Gunawan, Yosef Dadu, Sayuti, Fahri alias Ogut, Stephano alias Agit, Yosef Duya, ET, and H.



Yansens motive was to seek attention from Central Kalimantan Governor Sugianto Sabran regarding some procurement project.



If found guilty, Yansen could face up to 15 years in prison, while the arsonists face 12 years behind bars.(*)