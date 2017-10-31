Kalla to be witness at Jokowi`s daughter`s wedding

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President, Jusuf Kalla, will attend the wedding of President Joko Widodos (Jokowis) daughter Kahiyang Ayu as a witness of the ceremony.



"It is a culture event. I am honored to be a witness in this wedding ceremony of the presidents daughter," Kalla stated here on Tuesday.



Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Jokowi visited the Vice Presidents official residence in Jalan Diponegoro, Jakarta, to meet Kalla and his wife Mufidah Jusuf Kalla.



The president requested Kalla to be a witness at his daughters wedding that will be held on Wednesday (Nov 8).



According to Kalla, Darmin Nasution, the Coordinating Minister for Economic affairs, will also be the witness at the ceremony.



The VP added that Nasution was also requested to be the wedding witness because he belonged to the similar family clan as the prospective groom, Bobby Nasution.



Kalla also expressed hope that the wedding ceremony would be held in a smooth and wonderful manner.



The wedding of Kahiyang and Bobby will be held in Graha Saba Buwana of Surakarta City, Central Java Province.



The reception will be held in the afternoon and in the evening on Wednesday (Nov 8).(*)