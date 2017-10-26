Indonesian team crushes Brunei 5-0 in Asian cup qualification

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias under-19s national soccer team (Timnas U-19) defeated Brunei Darussalam 5-0 in the Group F of the Asian Cup Qualification U-19, 2018, which took place in Paju Public stadium, South Korea on Tuesday.



The five goals were scored by Rafli Mursalim in the 12th minute, a "suicide goal" netted by Bruneis player Haris Herman in 44th minute, Muhammad Iqbal in 51st minute, Egy Maulana Vikri in 56th minute and Saddil Ramdani in 61st minute, according to a report issued by the All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) monitored here on Tuesday.



From the beginning of the match, Indra Sjafri, chief coach of the Timnas U-19 fielded his flagship players such as Egy Maulana Vikri, Witan Sulaeman, Rifad Marasabessy dan Rachmat Irianto.



By fielding the flagship players, the Indonesian team immediately appeared pressing since the starting whistle was blown by the referee, Vo Minh Tri from Vietnam.



The 2-0 goals win in the first half did not make Egy Maulana and colleagues relax their spirits. After six minutes in the second half of the run, Muhammad Iqbal joyfully flicked the ball without being blocked by goalkeeper Rahimin Bin Abdul Ghani.



Egy Maulana Vikri then scored the 4th goal in the 56th minute. Saddil Ramdani then netted the 5th goal through hard kick from long distance which cannot be anticipated by the defense of the opponent.



With the 5 goals victory, the Indonesian squad temporarily led the Group F standings, followed by Malaysia which previously defeated Timor Leste 3-1.



Meanwhile, South Korea as the host of the Asian Cup Qualification, which is also in Group F will undergo its first game on Thursday (Nov. 2).



The Indonesian team will then play against Timor Leste on Thursday (Nov.2) in Paju Public stadium, South Korea at 10.00 a.m. local time. (*)