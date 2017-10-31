Fast-moving consumer goods company PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk. chooses DSI's Cloud Inventory™ solution to achieve inventory visibility across their extended supply chain
8 minutes ago | 83 Views
KANSAS CITY, Mo. & SINGAPORE--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- DSI announced today that PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk. has selected DSI’s Cloud Inventory™ solution to manage their company’s complex supply chain distribution operations.
PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk. (hereafter: Kino) is one of the best acknowledged fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in Indonesia covering 19 brands in 16 product categories including skin care, food & beverage and pharmacy. After almost two decades in business, Kino products are widely available in big distributors, hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini-markets, cosmetic stores and traditional outlets throughout the Indonesian archipelago. To support a vast network of distribution and retail outlets, Kino required a proven inventory management solution to support their extended supply chain.
With retail outlets all over Indonesia, multiple distribution locations and hundreds of delivery vans, Kino identified enterprise inventory management as their top priority. Prior to the DSI solution, Kino utilized in-house operations. By utilizing DSI’s Cloud Inventory, Kino will benefit from improved speed and productivity, inventory visibility and accuracy across its supply chain network, while at the same time reduce its upfront capital investment.
“Moving away from in-house operations and into the cloud with DSI’s Cloud Inventory will allow us to get a real-time view of our extended supply chain network, improve our response and speed to market, and ultimately provide a better service to our consumers. With a SaaS based approach, we will reduce our upfront capital investment, and when combined with operational cost savings, it will streamline our operation,” said Likson Chandra, Vice President Director, PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk. “As DSI will be integrated to our SAP and legacy systems, we will see integrated and real time supply chain visibility across our entire network.”
Mark Goode, Chief Revenue Officer, DSI, added, “In the past, we have seen the challenges faced by companies in this region integrating with their supply chain network, especially when engaging with external distributors. Our Cloud Inventory platform will enable enterprises to integrate various supply chain entities, gain valuable insight into end-to-end supply chain visibility, and thereby help them to manage the sales and operations planning and execution. DSI's mission is to make our customers successful as it relates to all things inventory in the digital economy. We have always recognized that mobile first apps are key to digital supply chain execution. Our customers realize that the consumer experience is paramount in developing a digital supply chain strategy.”
About PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk.
PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk. is a leading local company in Indonesia which produces consumer goods (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods – FMCG). Kino group, established since 1991, produces more than 4600 SKUs ranging from toiletries, household and personal care, and beverage. It operates seven factories, 31 branches and more than 200 distributors, serving more than 1.1 million direct & indirect outlets across Indonesia
About DSI
DSI is the Digital Supply Chain Platform™ company that creates mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005891/en/
Contacts
DSI
William Chaylis, + 65 6549 7067
Regional Vice President, Southeast Asia
William.Chaylis@dsiglobal.com
Source: DSI
PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk. (hereafter: Kino) is one of the best acknowledged fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in Indonesia covering 19 brands in 16 product categories including skin care, food & beverage and pharmacy. After almost two decades in business, Kino products are widely available in big distributors, hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini-markets, cosmetic stores and traditional outlets throughout the Indonesian archipelago. To support a vast network of distribution and retail outlets, Kino required a proven inventory management solution to support their extended supply chain.
With retail outlets all over Indonesia, multiple distribution locations and hundreds of delivery vans, Kino identified enterprise inventory management as their top priority. Prior to the DSI solution, Kino utilized in-house operations. By utilizing DSI’s Cloud Inventory, Kino will benefit from improved speed and productivity, inventory visibility and accuracy across its supply chain network, while at the same time reduce its upfront capital investment.
“Moving away from in-house operations and into the cloud with DSI’s Cloud Inventory will allow us to get a real-time view of our extended supply chain network, improve our response and speed to market, and ultimately provide a better service to our consumers. With a SaaS based approach, we will reduce our upfront capital investment, and when combined with operational cost savings, it will streamline our operation,” said Likson Chandra, Vice President Director, PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk. “As DSI will be integrated to our SAP and legacy systems, we will see integrated and real time supply chain visibility across our entire network.”
Mark Goode, Chief Revenue Officer, DSI, added, “In the past, we have seen the challenges faced by companies in this region integrating with their supply chain network, especially when engaging with external distributors. Our Cloud Inventory platform will enable enterprises to integrate various supply chain entities, gain valuable insight into end-to-end supply chain visibility, and thereby help them to manage the sales and operations planning and execution. DSI's mission is to make our customers successful as it relates to all things inventory in the digital economy. We have always recognized that mobile first apps are key to digital supply chain execution. Our customers realize that the consumer experience is paramount in developing a digital supply chain strategy.”
About PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk.
PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk. is a leading local company in Indonesia which produces consumer goods (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods – FMCG). Kino group, established since 1991, produces more than 4600 SKUs ranging from toiletries, household and personal care, and beverage. It operates seven factories, 31 branches and more than 200 distributors, serving more than 1.1 million direct & indirect outlets across Indonesia
About DSI
DSI is the Digital Supply Chain Platform™ company that creates mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005891/en/
Contacts
DSI
William Chaylis, + 65 6549 7067
Regional Vice President, Southeast Asia
William.Chaylis@dsiglobal.com
Source: DSI
Latest News
- Fast-moving consumer goods company PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk. chooses DSI's Cloud Inventory™ solution to achieve inventory visibility across their extended supply chain 8 minutes ago
- SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS: Integrating on-premises and cloud: a success story 17 hours ago
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launches new surface-mount brushed motor driver IC 21 hours ago
- 8K:VR Ride "Tokyo Victory" and Ensemble of the Future appeared at DIGITAL CONTENT EXPO 2017 31st October 2017
- Key Dynamics Revolutionising the Asian Gas Market take Centerstage at GAS 2017 31st October 2017
- A new humanitarian envoy to support refugees worldwide 30th October 2017
- NTT Com to construct optical submarine cable connecting Japan, U.S. and Philippines with large capacity and low latency 30th October 2017
- Humane Society International welcomes first Asian company to commit to 100 percent cage-free egg supply chain 30th October 2017