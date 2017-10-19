Two pandas quarantined in Safari Park

Cai Tao ate his bamboo in its special cage in Safari Park, Cisarua, West Java. (ANTARA FOTO/Arif Firmansyah)

Bogor, West Java (ANTARA News) - Visitors can witness two giant pandas --a male Cai Tao and female Hu Chun-- from Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, at the Indonesian Safari Park in November following the completion of their quarantine period.



"The month-long quarantine period went well, and both the Indonesian and Chinese governments will need to arrive at a decision on when the visitors will be able to see the giant pandas, but it will certainly be this November," Jansen Manangsang, the safari park's director in Cisarua, Bogor, noted on Wednesday.



Manangsang said during the quarantine period, the pandas had undergone various blood, wastes, body, and dental health tests.



"The diet is also suitable, as the Indonesian bamboo variety is similar to that found in Sichuan," Manangsang said.



According to information, the giant pandas will be introduced officially this November by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.



Manangsang said the two giant pandas being introduced in Indonesia as their second home demonstrates the country's ability to conserve rare animal species.



Tao and Chun arrived in Indonesia on Sept 28 this year. Before being introduced to the public, they underwent the quarantine process to ensure that they could adapt well to the climate, weather, environment, and habitat in Cisarua, Bogor.



Safari Park has already prepared the Indonesian Panda House, located at 1,800 meters above sea level, and is a natural environment to replicate the original habitat of the pandas in China. Both pandas have been active, perky, and receptive.



The daily activities of the giant panda are sleeping and eating, with their primary diet comprising 90 percent bamboo and the rest of mixed fruits and meat.



In their new home in Indonesia, both pandas will live separately. They will be kept together during the mating season.