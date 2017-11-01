Police arrest suspects of syndicate distributing tobacco containing drugs

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The police arrested four suspects of a drug syndicate that distributed and mixed tobacco and liquid for electronic cigarettes, or vapor, with a new drug type called FUB-AMB and seized 1,404 grams of the narcotic.



"We have arrested four suspects and seized 1,404 grams of powder allegedly containing FUB-AMB," Indonesian Polices Deputy Director of Drugs Crime of the Criminal Investigation Agency Senior Commissioner John Turman Panjaitan stated here, Wednesday.



FUB-AMB is a synthetic cannabinoid that can have a hallucinating effect on its consumers.



The arrest was made after the police coordinated with the customs office at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to check a package that contained 300 grams of white powder believed to be FUB-AMB.



The police investigators then arrested a suspect SS, who received the package at the 10th floor of Office 88 PT Valkyrie Elfrog Sejahtera in South Jakarta.



"SS was ordered by ASD to receive the package and hand it over to the latter," Panjaitan said.



The police arrested ASD at Asta Residence on Joe Street of Kelapa Dua, South Jakarta, and seized 58 grams of tobacco, vapor, and a scale.



According to ASD, the white powder was imported from Shanghai, China.



The two other suspects Vas and AF were to mix the powder with tobacco and vapor to prepare the drug-contained tobacco and vapor.



The police have arrested Vas from Kalimantan Street, Cipinang Melayu, East Jakarta, and seized 1,094 grams of brown powder allegedly containing drugs, while AF was arrested in Tebet Timur Dalam 2 in South Jakarta from whom the police seized 550 grams of tobacco and production devices.



The suspects will be charged under Law No. 35 of 2009 on narcotics.(*)