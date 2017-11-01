Indonesia to team up with New Zealand to develop smart airports

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Government through the Transport Ministry will develop smart airports in cooperation with the government of New Zealand.



Air Transport Director General Agus Santoso told reporters here on Wednesday New Zealand will share its experience with Indonesia in developing and operating smart airports such as in the application of high technology, automatic taxation system (passenger service charge) and in baggage handling in airports.



"We are expanding cooperation already established since 1988, as airports have big multiplier effects to contribute to economic growth," he said.



He said based on data from the Airport Council International there were 3.8 billion air passenger in 2016 with cargo totaling 54.9 million tons.



In Indonesia, this year, the target for the number of air passengers is set at 162 million with 957,000 tons of domestic and international cargoes. The number of air passengers has increased 10-12 percent a year.



Therefore, smart airport is needed by Indonesia to accommodate the rapid growth of the national aviation industry to follow the advancing technology.



"The people or the users of airport is smarter. So is the aviation technology is more sophisticated and more modern. Therefore, a smarter airport would also be needed," Agus said.



In addition it is necessary to develop airport taxation system and baggage handling in greater integration, he said.



"In New Zealand all passenger service charge (PSC) is automatically cut for the airport operator and the airport is connected to other mode of transport such as railway," he said.



New Zealand is a country which has applied smart airport and a number of its airports have gained international token of appreciation as a best airport.



Indonesias relations with New Zealand in aviation has been developed since 1988, with the signing of Air Transport Agreement between the Governments of the two countries relating to Scheduled international flight services on 27 May in 1988 in Jakarta. (*)