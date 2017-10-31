Indonesia`s inflation eases to 0.01 percent in Oct

Ilustrasi - The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) (ANTARA FOTO)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias inflation rate in October 2017 eased to 0.01 percent from 0.13 percent a month earlier thanks to controllable food prices, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).



"The prices of commodities were stable in October 2017," BPS Chief Suhariyanto said in a press briefing here on Wednesday.



Suhariyanto stated that the prices of commodities, including purebred chicken, onion, garlic, and fresh fish, fell in October 2017. However, the prices of red chili and rice increased, contributing to the inflation in October 2017.



The increase in the prices of red chili and rice contributed 0.05 percent and 0.04 percent, respectively, to the October 2017 inflation rate, he noted.



"Although the prices of other food commodities declined, the prices of red chili and rice increased, causing the inflation rate to increase slightly as the contribution of the two commodities to the inflation rate was large," he remarked.



Overall, the food commodities recorded a deflation of 0.45 percent in October 2017 due to a decline in the prices of several commodities, he revealed.



Transportation, communication, and financial services also recorded a deflation of 0.13 percent; however, processed foods, beverages, cigarettes, and tobacco contributed 0.28 percent to the inflation.



"The processed foods which recorded inflation were noodles, rice with side dish, and filtered clove-blended cigarettes, which contributed 0.01 percent to the inflation each," he stated.



Housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel, and clothing contributed 0.18 percent to the inflation.



In addition, healthcare contributed 0.21 percent and education, recreation, and sports contributed 0.16 percent to the inflation.



With the October 2017 inflation standing at 0.01 percent, the core inflation was recorded at 0.17 percent. However, the administered prices recorded a deflation of 0.01 percent, and volatile prices saw a deflation of 0.53 percent.



The October 2017 inflation brought the calendar inflation to 2.67 percent and year-on-year inflation to 3.58 percent.



The BPS pointed out that 44 of 82 Indonesian cities surveyed for consumer price index (IHK) recorded inflation and 38 others saw deflation.(*)