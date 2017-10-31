Tanjung Priok to serve as model for port efficiency
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said that Tanjung Priok port could serve as a model for the countrys efficiency in port management.
Budi stated at a meeting of port management efficiency here on Wednesday that such efficiency is essential in terms of time and cost.
"The Transportation Ministry will make Priok as a model. We may replace 50 to 70 percent of its employees with new ones," he noted.
The ministry would also initiate new working schedule for all employees in the port complex, which would keep the port open on weekends.
"Currently, some employees work during weekends, but not those in banks. We hope that all institutions could open on weekends in order to maintain the flow of goods during Saturday and Sunday," he continued.
The new working schedule would increase efficiency by 60 to 70 percent.
"We have seven working days, and we will decide this later," the minister added.
Budi noted that the efficiency in port management would need to be improved as part of the efforts to boost Indonesias competitiveness.
"We want to make some improvements and reduce the cost to increase the volume of goods. Therefore, we have identified all the costs in ports as well as in the ministry," he revealed. (*)
