Jokowi rides trail motor to visit shrimp ponds
1 hour ago | 200 Views
Muara Gembong, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) rode a trail motor to visit the shrimp ponds in a social forest area in Muara Gembong, Bekasi, West Java, on Wednesday.
The ponds are located in the mangrove forest, which is difficult to reach by car. "There is indeed no other road access too. It is difficult to walk as they are kilometers away. The bridge is also very narrow," he stated, explaining why he took a motorbike.
The president noted that he had been used to riding a trail motor and also passing a narrow bridge. "It is not difficult. I used to ride a motorbike," he remarked.
He added that the trail motor he used was the one that he used when he visited the Trans-Papua road development project in Wamena, Papua, on May 10.
"It is the one that I used before. I have used it again now. If I have to buy a new one, I have to get accustomed to it first, and therefore, I used the old one," he explained.
The trail motor he used was Kawasaki 150 BF, produced in 2016. He used it as he wanted to understand the difficulty and challenge behind building the Wamena-Mamugu section of the Trans-Papua Road.
"By riding a trail motor, I could see clearly the difficulties being faced. I wanted to understand how they built it," he elaborated, after inspecting the project.
He was accompanied by commander of the defense forces, General Gatot Nurmantyo, Public Works Minister Basuki Hafimuljono, and army chief of staff General Mulyono, during the inspection of the 4,300-kilometer-long road development project in Papua.(*)
