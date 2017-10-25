Two giant pandas eat 30 kilograms of bamboos per day

Panda male Cai Tao eating bamboo in Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI) Cisarua, Bogor regency, West Java. The Cai Tao male panda and the Hu Chun female panda arrived in Indonesia 28 September 2017 and have finished quarantine to ensure they are well adapted to climate, weather, environment and habitat in Cisarua, Bogor, and are ready to be introduced to the community. (ANTARA PHOTO/Arif Firmansyah/pras/17)

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - Two giant pandas, a male named Cai Tao and a female named Hu Chun, from Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, can eat 30 kilograms of bamboos per day at their new home, the Indonesian Safari Park.



According to Bongot Huaso Mulia, a veterinarian who takes care of the pandas at Safari Park, the pandas are fed 5 to 6 times a day and they sleep for 13 hours.



"They are active at night, and that is their perfect time for eating," Mulia stated here on Wednesday.



Tao and Chun arrived in Indonesia on Sept 28 this year. Before being introduced to the public, they underwent the quarantine process to ensure that they could adapt well to the climate, weather, environment, and habitat in Cisarua, Bogor.



Safari Park has already prepared the Indonesian Panda House, located at 1,800 meters above sea level, and is a natural environment to replicate the original habitat of the pandas in China. Both pandas have been active, perky, and receptive.



The daily activities of the giant pandas include sleeping and eating, with their primary diet comprising of 90 percent of bamboos and the rest being mixed fruits and meat.



When they first arrived in Indonesia, Taos weight was 128 kilograms, while Chuns weight was 113 kilograms.



"Currently, Tao has gained 6 kilograms and Chun has gained 8 kilograms. Both of them are in the category B of being fat," Mulia noted.



Both pandas are in good health as they have abundant food supply from the bamboos planted by the park since 2015 in a vast area.



Visitors can witness the two giant pandas in November, following the month-long completion of their quarantine period.



During the quarantine period, the pandas had undergone various tests, including blood test, stools test, body test, and dental health test. In their new home in Indonesia, both pandas will live separately. They will be kept together during the mating season.



According to information, President Joko Widodo will introduce the pandas officially this November as part of the countrys efforts to conserve rare animal species. (*)