Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts Japanese chopsticks exhibition
– as Part of Gift Giving Tradition
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)--
Keio
Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international
hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host an exhibition entitled “Japanese
Chopsticks Exhibition – as Part of Gift Giving Tradition” from
November 7 to 20, 2017 in the Art Lobby. About 70 lacquered chopsticks
from various prefectures throughout Japan will be displayed, along with
special chopsticks in wood boxes and with chopstick rests. In addition,
guests who eat specially prepared Japanese breakfasts (Limited to 10
meals per day) at the exclusive Club Lounge of “Premier
Grand” will be presented with one set of commemorative Wakasanuri
lacquered chopsticks.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005681/en/
This annually held exhibition is part of the Keio Plaza Hotel’s Japanese
cultural experience program and this year marks the sixth consecutive
year that it will be held with the most renowned manufacturer
“Hyozaemon”, which was founded in 1921. Japan’s traditional food culture
is believed to be the only one in the world that uses only chopsticks,
and the Keio Plaza Hotel seeks to demonstrate the beautiful tradition of
Japanese chopsticks to guests. This exhibition is also designed to
convey how chopsticks reflect the seasons in Japanese food culture, and
show off various beautiful and colorful lacquer techniques as Wakasanuri,
Wajimanuri, and Tsugarunuri from all parts of Japan that
represent the uniquely Japanese concept of “wabi-sabi”, which can be
described as the acceptance of transience and imperfection. Our Japanese
cultural experience programs have been well received by guests, of whom
75% are from overseas countries.
“Japanese Chopsticks Exhibition – as Part of Gift Giving Tradition”
|Date:
|November 7 (Tuesday) to 20 (Monday), 2017
|Time:
|
|10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m. (Until 4:00p.m. on the last day)
|Venue:
|
|3rd Floor, Art Lobby
|Admission:
|
|Complimentary
|Co-Host:
|
|Hyozaemon Co., Ltd.
Gift for Guests who stay on the Club Floor “Premier Grand”
Guests who eat specially prepared Japanese breakfasts (Limited to 10 meals per day, reservations required) at the exclusive Club Lounge of “Premier Grand” will be presented with one set of commemorative Wakasanuri lacquered chopsticks
“Premier Grand” Stay Package
|[Club Room Premier Grand]
|Starting from JPY22,500
|[Premier Grand Suite]
|
|Starting from JPY45,000
Room rates: 2 guests per room, price per person including use of the
Club Lounge, breakfast, service charge and taxes.
