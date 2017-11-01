TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Thursday, 2nd November 2017

Daiwa House finalizes outline of DMLP Phase I -- 2, large-scale multi-tenancy logistics facility, in Indonesia

AsiaNet 70774

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 31, 2017 (Antara/Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet) --

An outline has been finalized for PT Daiwa Manunggal Logistik Properti, a joint venture between Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., and PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate Tbk. (BEST), which is involved in the development and infrastructure of industrial estates in Indonesia. In line with this, work commenced on DMLP Phase I -- 2, a large-scale multi-tenancy logistics facility, in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, on October 2, 2017.

Image: https://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M000427/201710317370/_prw_PI1fl_1vaO8AY6.jpg


Daiwa House Industry participated in the planning of MM2100 Industrial Estate, an industrial estate business that was developed by BEST in Bekasi in February 2013. The company began to develop that area as Daiwa Manunggal MM2100 Industrial Estate (with a total development area of about 1,450 ha (*1)). It also managed the development of DMLP Phase I -- 1, Indonesia's first multi-tenancy logistics facility. The logistics facility (*2) was equipped with freezing and chilling capabilities for cold chain (*3) storage and factory rental space, which was limited in Indonesia. On this occasion, the company began work on DMLP Phase I -- 2, which is the second stage of its multi-tenancy logistics facility in Indonesia, on October 2, 2017.

In the future, Daiwa House Industry will combine the managerial resources its group possesses, including its knowledge of building surveying, designing and construction as well as building management and administration. It is making efforts to attract businesses from Japan and around the world which are considering logistics facilities overseas, and plans to expand the development of logistics facilities to meet the needs of clients.

(*1) Including the planned site.
(*2) The company attracted Kawanishi Warehouse Co., Ltd. to the industrial estate, carried out designing and construction, and handed it over in September 2017.
(*3) To transport fresh, frozen or other foods from a producing area to a consumption area at temperatures that are kept consistently low.

Main points
1. Development of a logistics facility in Indonesia, where demand for product distribution is rising
2. Development of a multi-tenancy logistics facility capable of accommodating up to eight tenants

SOURCE: Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
