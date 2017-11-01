TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
PMC Group International announces acquisition of Pharma Company in India

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- PMC YM-Pharma Private Ltd., a subsidiary of PMC Group International, an independent arm of PMC Group Inc., announced the acquisition of the assets of Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd (YMDCL) of Hyderabad, India. The cGMP manufacturing facility of YMDCL is one of the largest fluoroquinolone drug manufacturers in India and prides itself on its zero-discharge effluent management system. With the additional focus designed to serve the needs of Oncology, Neuropsychiatry, Gastro-Intestinal, Pulmonary Hypertension, Anti-Depressant and Anti-Migraine pharmaceuticals, PMC YM-Pharma Private Ltd plans to become a major market player in providing cost effective generic drugs and drug intermediates to the global market.

“This acquisition begins our journey toward building a global pharmaceutical business,” says Dr. Raj Chakrabarti, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of PMC Group International.

About PMC

PMC Group is a growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals and plastics company dedicated to innovative solutions to everyday needs in a broad range of end markets including plastics, consumer products, electronics, paint, packaging, personal care, food, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The Company was built on a sustainable model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC operates from a global manufacturing, innovation and marketing platform with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.

