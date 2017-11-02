South Korean President to visit Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will undertake a state visit to Indonesia on November 8-10, 2017, Foreign Affairs Ministrys spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir stated here on Thursday.



Nasir remarked that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will welcome his South Korean counterpart at the Bogor Palace on November 9, 2017, during his state visit to Indonesia.



"This is the first visit of President Moon Jae-in to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and it will demonstrate South Koreas high commitment to (forging) cooperation with Indonesia and the ASEAN," he said.



According to Nasir, the South Korean president has sent a special envoy to meet President Jokowi to affirm the commitment to continue cooperation between the two countries.



In the meantime, Director of East Asia and the Pacific Region of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Edi Yusup said the presidents of both nations will discuss issues related to trade, protection of Indonesian citizens, and regional problems concerning Indonesia and South Korea.



"Indonesia is a strategic partner of the Republic of Korea and is rising to a special strategic partnership level, and the two sides will also discuss the expansion of Korean bilateral cooperation with countries in the Pacific region," Yusup remarked.



During the South Korean presidents visit, the governments of both countries will sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the industrial, communications, and health sectors.



In addition, Yusup said the Indonesia-South Korea business forum, to be attended by representatives from some 300 companies of the two countries, will be held.



South Korea has expressed interest to strengthen relations and cooperation with Indonesia that enjoys a strong position in the ASEAN.



Efforts to intensify cooperation with Indonesia can be a new chapter in the diplomatic relations between the two countries.(*)