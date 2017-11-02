Police to deport kidnapping suspects to S Korea

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Two South Korean nationals, who were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 10-year-old South Korean child, would be deported to the country soon after the Jakarta Police finish the investigation.



"We will deport them soon after the investigation process is completed," an official of the Jakarta Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner, Hendy F Kurniawan, said here on Thursday.



Kurniawan stated that the police have questioned Baik Jongkwoon, 40, and Sea Songwoon, 38, over the alleged kidnapping of KH.



After the questioning, the Jakarta Police investigators would hand over the two suspects to the Korean Embassy and Korean police for further legal process.



The police arrested Jongkwoon at an apartment in Setiabudi, South Jakarta, where the child and another boy were held captives, late on Wednesday.



The police arrested Songwoon at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, as he was about to return to his country with his two girls.



Jongkwoon and Songwoon had asked KH to join them, and their girls, for a vacation to Indonesia on Oct 24.



However, they demanded the childs parent to pay a ransom of some Rp1.8 billion (150 million won).



KHs parent reported the alleged kidnapping case to the Korean Police. The police, through its embassy in Jakarta, have asked the Jakarta Police to help trace the two suspects. (*)