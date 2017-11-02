Health minister wins two hajj-related awards from Saudi Arabia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has bestowed two awards on Indonesian Health Minister Nila Moeloek for successfully maintaining the physical well-being of the countrys Hajj pilgrims in 2017, or 1438 H of the Islamic year.



"I am honored and pleased to receive these awards. I extend my thanks to the Indonesian Hajj Health Team and laud it, mainly due to its dedication to serve and protect the well-being of the countrys pilgrims during their activities in Saudi Arabia," the minister noted in a written statement received by ANTARA in Jakarta, Thursday.



The first award "Health Awareness Ambassador Program in Hajj Season 1438 H for Indonesia Hajj Medical Mission 2017" was presented by Saudi Arabias chief on health awareness program on Hajj Muneera Khaled Balahmar to the ministers representative Etik Retno Wiyati at the KKHI building, Mecca, in September.



Meanwhile, the second award to acknowledge the success achieved by Indonesian clinics in supporting the Hajj season 1438 H was bestowed by Saudi Arabias director general on health services in Mecca Dr Musthafa bin Jamil Baljum on the Indonesias clinic chairman in the city Dr Melzan at the auditorium of Wiladah Hospital on Sept 26.



During the Hajj season, the Indonesian government has actively engaged in some activities, including in preventive healthcare programs.



On a similar occasion, Minister Moeloek also awarded several health institutions and individuals who have actively worked in protecting the pilgrims physical well-being during the Hajj season.



The minister bestowed the awards on three heath agencies in the provinces of Riau, South Sulawesi, and West Sumatra (Padang), as well as the Indonesia Hajj Healthcare Association and the Indonesian Hajj Healthcare Team.



Apart from the five institutions, the minister also awarded some individuals, mainly reporters who have actively published stories and other important information on Hajj pilgrimage for the public.(*)