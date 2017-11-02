Marsudi to visit Afghanistan to discuss peace efforts

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi plans to visit the Afghan capital of Kabul to discuss peace efforts in the country, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Arrmanatha Nasir, stated here on Thursday.



"Right now, we are arranging the foreign ministers planned visit to Afghanistan. If possible, he will visit the country to support the peace efforts there," Nasir noted.



The visit was aimed to follow up on the cooperation between Indonesia and Afghanistan in handling and preventing terrorism and transnational crimes, he remarked.



The Indonesian government has committed itself to play a role in supporting the reconciliation process and peace development in Afghanistan, he revealed.



Afghan President Ashraf Ghani paid a state visit to Indonesia on April 5and 6, 2017, to learn from Indonesias experience on handling conflicts and terrorism.



While in Indonesia, the Afghan president met ulemas, including those from Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Islamic organizations, at the Istiqlal Grand Mosque in Jakarta on April 6 to discuss Islamic modernization and tolerance.



Afghanistan is Indonesias important partner in the efforts to create global peace, particularly by disseminating Islam as a religion of rahmatan lilalamin [blessing for the universe] and holding interfaith dialogs.



As a contribution to the peace process in Afghanistan, Indonesia has also set up the Indonesia Islamic Center in Afghanistan to disseminate moderate Islamic values. (*)