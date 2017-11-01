Indonesian team beats Timor Leste 5-0 in Asian Cup qualification

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias under-19s national soccer team (Timnas U-19) defeated Timor Leste 5-0 in the Group F of the Asian Cup Qualification U-19, 2018, which took place in Paju Public stadium, South Korea, on Thursday.



The first half ended with 0-0 score, according to a report issued by the All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) monitored here.



In the second half, Indonesia became sharper after the coach Indra Sjafri made substitutions by fielding Saddil Ramdani and Egy Maulana Vikri, who did not play in 45 minutes early.



Ramdani made the first goal in the 50th minute. Indonesia then increased the lead to 2-0, after Hanis Saghara Putra made the goal nine minutes later.



Egy Maulana Vikri then successfully scored three goals in eight minutes in the 83rd, 86th, and 90th minutes, respectively.



This victory made Indonesia temporarily lead the standings of group F, with six points from two games, scoring 10 goals, without conceding.



The Timnas U-19 will later play against South Korean squad, the host of the Asian Cup Qualification U-19, on Saturday (Nov 4) at 01.00 p.m. local time.



Previously, in the inaugural match on Tuesday (Nov 1), the Indonesian team also crushed Brunei 5-0.



The five goals were scored by Rafli Mursalim in the 12th minute, a "suicide goal" netted by Bruneis player Haris Herman in 44th minute, Muhammad Iqbal in 51st minute, Egy Maulana Vikri in 56th minute, and Saddil Ramdani in 61st minute.(*)