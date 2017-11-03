President to discuss Novel Baswedan`s case with police chief

Senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Novel Baswedan. (ANTARA FOTO/Monalisa)

Bekasi, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will discuss the unsolved case of Novel Baswedan, a senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), with National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian.



"Later, I will invite the Police chief. I will call him," President Jokowi stated in response to questions posed by the press regarding a suggestion to establish a fact-finding team to probe the case.



He said every case has to be dealt with in a clear and transparent manner.



"For sure, every case must be open and clear," he noted.



On Oct 31, KPK Chairman Agus Rahardjo said a suggestion was made to set up a joint fact-finding team. If every commissioner of the KPK agrees to the suggestion, the KPK will put forth a suggestion to the president about establishing an independent team.



On Oct 31, Rahardjo and Basaria Panjaitan, a KPK commissioner, had held a meeting with former KPK commissioners and anti-corruption activists as well as prominent figures to discuss Baswedans case whose investigation seems to have not made any headway.



Abraham Samad, Busyro Muqoddas, Bambang Widjojanto, and M. Yasin, all of whom were former commissioners of the KPK; Secretary General of International Transparency of Indonesia Dadang Trisasongko; Mochtar Pabotinggi, researcher at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences; senior journalist Najwa Shihab; Director of International Amnesty in Indonesia Usman Hamid; Muhammad Isnur of the Legal Aid Foundation; Haris Azhar, former Kontras chairman; and Chairman of Muhammadiyah Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, among others, were present at the meeting.



Rahardjo said the KPK had not proposed the formation of a joint fact-finding team to President Jokowi, as the anti-graft agency had lately been preoccupied with major corruption cases.



On April 11, 2017, Baswedan was fatally attacked while heading home after performing Fajr, or the Dawn prayer, at a mosque nearby when two motorcyclists hurled acid on his face that injured his eyes, particularly the left eye.



His attackers escaped and until now are still at large, while Baswedan is currently being treated in a Singapore hospital.



Baswedan has lost vision in the left eye and has to undergo a major surgery.



Baswedan, a 40-year-old retired police officer, had joined the anti-graft agency in 2007 and since then has been frequently terrorized and attacked.



In 2012, his motorcycle was seriously damaged after being attacked by supporters of convicted Amran Batalipu, a former district head of Buol in Central Sulawesi Province.



Since 2012, he had also been criminalized, and in 2015, he was named a suspect in a case of maltreatment that had occurred in Bengkulu in 2004 when his subordinates had arrested several swallow nest thieves. Baswedan was head of the Bengkulu Polices criminal investigation unit at that time.



In 2016, Baswedan was hit by a car while driving a motorcycle on his way to the KPK building.



Reported by Agus Salim

EDITED BY INE

