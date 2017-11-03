Leader of terrorist group in Bima surrenders to police

Mataram, W Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - A leader of a terrorist group in Bima of West Nusa Tenggara, allegedly involved in a shooting against police personnel in the region, surrendered to the police on late Thursday.



Deputy Chief of the West Nusa Tenggara Police Senior Commissioner Tajuddin confirmed that the suspect Imam Munandar alias Nandar had surrendered to the Bima city police.



"True, I got the report from the local police. Last night, he surrendered," Tajuddin said here, Friday.



Nandar had allegedly initiated the shooting against two police personnel in Bima City on Sept 11.



He had also executed the shooting along with another suspect MA alias One Dance, who was killed in a shootout with the polices anti-terror squad in the Oi Sarume mountains of Bima District on Monday.



At another location, Iqbal had launched an attack along with RFJ alias Yaman, who was killed in Mondays shootout.



Nandar will be moved to the Indonesian Police headquarters in Jakarta after the police had earlier sent nine of his accomplices to the capital city on Thursday night.



"He is now on his way to Bima City, and this afternoon, he will be moved to Jakarta through the Lombok International Airport.(*)